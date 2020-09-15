Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $32.92 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,903 shares of company stock valued at $228,410,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.91. 1,661,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,861. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.86. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

