Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $44.03 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shopify were worth $44,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $929.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,531. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.47 and its 200 day moving average is $761.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,518.86, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $988.41.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.