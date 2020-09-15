Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NVR by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $121.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,020.99. 20,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,338. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,318.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,030.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,352.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

