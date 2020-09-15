Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,474. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

