Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 109.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. 1,013,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,814. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

