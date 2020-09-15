Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $38,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 80.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $226,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 49.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,387. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

