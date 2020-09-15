Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,567 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 641,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,633. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

