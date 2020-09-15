Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 134,653 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,653 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,195,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,899 shares of company stock worth $54,784,517 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

