Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 18,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. 3,199,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

