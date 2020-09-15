Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 63,690 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,690 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

