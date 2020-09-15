Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 83,653 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,653 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of Wayfair worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Wayfair by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,196 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $427,517.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,789,473.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,843 shares of company stock valued at $74,139,948 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on W. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

NYSE W traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $270.34. 3,359,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

