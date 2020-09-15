Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,404 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,529 shares of company stock worth $42,652,776. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

NOW stock traded up $15.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.