Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 843,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 201,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

