Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 514,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 191,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

TEO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Telecom Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

