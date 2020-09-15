Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 105,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 592,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 23,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $33,074.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $52,703.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 311,604 shares of company stock valued at $453,019. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.52% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.