TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 6.7% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 1,286,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,464,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Mark E. Baldwin bought 117,068 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $50,339.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 150,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,044 shares in the company, valued at $172,939.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 967,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

