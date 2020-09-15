Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 8.7% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.94. 264,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 295,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $792.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Textainer Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.