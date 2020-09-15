The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Up 20.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 685,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 674,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Get The9 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.