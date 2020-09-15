Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.78. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.09.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $98.97. 16,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

