THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

THR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 7,457,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,047. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a 12 month low of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

