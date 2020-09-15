Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.72. 167,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 255,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.