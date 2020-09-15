TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0087 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $166,759.94 and $453.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000141 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002180 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,075,507 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

