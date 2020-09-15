Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $27.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

TORXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TORXF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,698. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

