Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $27.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

TORXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TORXF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,698. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

