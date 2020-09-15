Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 493,105 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.53% of Nutrien worth $96,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 352,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 415,542 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,415 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 1,073,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,219. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

