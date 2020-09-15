Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 9,852 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $86,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.68. 4,124,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,204. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

