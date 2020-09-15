Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,730 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Shaw Communications worth $113,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 179,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 158,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 300,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 803,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,252. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

