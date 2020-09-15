Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $107,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 19,866,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,963,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

