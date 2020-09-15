Toronto Dominion Bank Has $112.14 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Paypal worth $112,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,753,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

