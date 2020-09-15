Toronto Dominion Bank Has $158.25 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38,692 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $158,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $19.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $495.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.66 and a 200 day moving average of $439.44. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.80.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

