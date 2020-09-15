Toronto Dominion Bank Has $99.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $99,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $248.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.