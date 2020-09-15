Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 257,059 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,059 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $97,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,296. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

