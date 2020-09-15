Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 525,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $92,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,526. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

