Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $109,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Page Arthur B grew its stake in American Tower by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Tower by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,703 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $263.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,080. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

