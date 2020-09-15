Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 31,108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $201,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UNH traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. 1,795,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,935. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.18. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

