Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Trading Up 9.8%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $47.49. 7,396,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 2,751,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.
In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tortoise Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLL)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.