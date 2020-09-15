Tortoise Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHLL) Trading Up 9.8%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $47.49. 7,396,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 2,751,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLL. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 126.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 39.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,512 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 200.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Tortoise Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

