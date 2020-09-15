Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NTG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,548. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,492,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $587,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 208.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 536,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362,535 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 156.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 57.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

