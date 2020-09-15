TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $10,521.18 and approximately $2,963.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

