Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

