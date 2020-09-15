tru Independence LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.74. 211,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,515. The stock has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.49. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.