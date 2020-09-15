tru Independence LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.8% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,053,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

