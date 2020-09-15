TrueFlip (TFL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $126,506.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $126,506.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.