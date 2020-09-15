Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Truist Financial worth $571,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,411,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,543,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.76. 5,340,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,295. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

