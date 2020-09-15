TurtleNetwork Hits Market Cap of $799,633.15 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $799,633.15 and approximately $6,186.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00735544 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.02681634 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001585 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000596 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000194 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

