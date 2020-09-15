United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Chong Kong Purchases 1,705,620 Shares

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Chong Kong acquired 1,705,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$1,202,462.10 ($858,901.50).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

