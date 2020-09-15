Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Up 7%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 92,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 211,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

