v.systems (VSYS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.88 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $48.35 million and $1.88 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,003,897,066 coins and its circulating supply is 2,089,038,602 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

