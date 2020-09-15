Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 42,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,925,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,107,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Vale has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.