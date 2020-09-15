Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $75,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.55 on Monday, reaching $226.14. 786,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

