Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$83.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,113. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

