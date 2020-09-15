Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,592 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.97. 3,046,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.